Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

PHUKET: The recent police crackdown on Patong’s bars, particularly those in the nightlife hub of Bangla Rd, has seen police enforcing the law which says all nightlife venues must close at midnight, or at 1am if they are inside the designated “entertainment zone”.

opinion, patong, tourism, alcohol, police, corruption,

Sunday 19 February 2017, 09:00AM

Closing Patong's bars along Bangla Rd early does more harm than good. Photo: Chutharat Plerin
Closing Patong's bars along Bangla Rd early does more harm than good. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

These crackdowns are a regular annual or biannual performance in Patong, in line with the perceived understanding that the local police and bar owners are performing their usual dance around each other in the negotiations for the amounts to be paid by venue owners to allow their venues to stay open long past the legal closing times.

As most long-term residents know, these “crackdowns” are the exception to the rule that sees almost every venue in Bangla Rd open until the wee hours. As seen in practice, many venues in Patong in recent years have remained open until 4 or 5am or even all-night – the most lucrative time for selling drinks to the hordes of tourists that descend on Bangla Rd in high season.

The recent petition by the ever-hopeful Weerawit Krueasombut, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association, and Patong scion Preechawude “Prab” Keesin to seek permission for Bangla Rd venues to legally open until 5am – if successful – would punch a big hole in whoever’s pockets profit from such entrepreneurial payments. (See story here.)

However, extended legal closing times, if enacted properly, could also break the stranglehold on the industry by corrupt officials while raising revenue for the local municipality. If a late opening licence were available – upon payment of a commercially feasible annual fee – then bar operators would happily pay. As it would simply mean paying an official fee, rather than an under the table one, for the same result.

United Services Phuket

Making late closing times legal would also likely make Patong or even Phuket posts less lucrative or sought-after sinecure for corrupt officers – and those already in place may seek alternative sources of income.

The money raised from legitimate extended-hours licence fees could be used to fix some of the very real problems the municipality needs to address, such as: installing actual working CCTV throughout the entertainment zone, paying for drain cleaning to prevent the regular wet-season floods, repair the many deathtrap holes on the footpaths and roads, pay for more tourist police patrols, and the list goes on.

Wishful thinking? Yes... but sometimes it’s nice to dream.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Eagle, you always just grip beside matters with your reaction. By Law, set by Ministry of Justice, the police has been ordered not to show not convic...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

@ ematt: You did forget a few names! Read all comments first, and join us! :-)...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

@Scudman: Yes online would be fine. Agree 100%. But if your online report not come through it is your 'fault' And Immigration fines you for ...(Read More)

Prawit confirms B13.5bn sub order

I am sure we can all think of a million better uses for these public funds, from infrastructure improvements to public transportation, schools, hospit...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

Thais should learn from highly developed countries like the USA!!Oops,i forgot,Donald Trump is a big supporter of coal-fired power plants....(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption

This is whats useful. The phone numbers and email address. This way people can call directly as things happen on their mobiles and send photos and vid...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

Pity, a missed chance to improve environment. Why not combine/integrate waste/rubbish incinerators with power plants? Try to keep coal out. So much...(Read More)

Krabi coal-fired power plant gets go-ahead

You'd have thought with all the sun in Thailand, solar would be used more but I've never seen it here, all government buildings, hotels, coukd...(Read More)

AirAsia to launch Phuket-Pattaya direct, daily flights

Great Initiative of AirAsia. They can earn a lot of money with these flights. Great opportunity for tourists to compare Pattaya and Phuket. Now you...(Read More)

Phuket tourists rescued after speedboat slams submerged mooring block

Of course you not see 'underwater' concrete blocks, that why they have a buoy attached at surface. Hello!!!!??? Well, boat gone, another &...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.