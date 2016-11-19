Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: A close encounter with killer cops

PHUKET: It was a muggy night in August when this editor, together with some former colleagues, decided to head into Phuket Town for a drink and a chat about what we had been up to since working together several years ago.

opinion, police, accidents, death, crime,

The Phuket News

Sunday 20 November 2016, 10:00AM

Lt Corp Wongsathon Theparan of the Kathu Police (Thung Thong) suffered fatal bullet wounds in the shootout near a Phuket Town pub. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Lt Corp Wongsathon Theparan of the Kathu Police (Thung Thong) suffered fatal bullet wounds in the shootout near a Phuket Town pub. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

As we walked past the pubs and clubs near the the Seahorse Circle we were greeted with cries of “Welcome to Phuket!” by revellers streaming past us who were perhaps unused to seeing Westerners in the area. We took a table at a small restaurant, ordered some food and drinks and sat back, taking in the lively scene.

Unbeknownst to us, we were sitting just a few tables away from off-duty police officer Lt Thamarong Suwanchatree, who in just a few short minutes would be dead, shot down in cold blood by a fellow policeman. At first we thought we heard firecrackers, but as a wave of realisation rippled through the crowd at the restaurant and people started diving for cover, we quickly presumed the worst. We decided to make a quick exit and were none the wiser about what had transpired as we walked passed a man with blood pouring from a cut in his face and screaming out into the night, thinking it just the result of a youngster’s night out gone wrong.

It wasn’t until the next day’s police reports came in that we found out. Two policeman were dead – both of whom, like us, were apparently out to have a night of fun with their friends. The difference was that they were armed police, despite the fact they were off-duty.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

It is a disturbing thought that one of their stray bullets could have killed me, one of my friends or anyone else unlucky enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time that night.

Perhaps I could take some comfort if this were a freak event, unheard of in Phuket, and treated as an extremely serious issue to be confronted by the police hierarchy. Sadly, as our page one report shows, shootings like this are not that uncommon in Phuket and police can barely stifle their yawns when asked by media what is being done to solve the problem.

The condescending indifference of senior police to questions about the fate of armed off-duty police officers involved in a slew of killings in recent years utterly destroys any sense of trust the public might have still have had in their role to protect the people. It is sickening to behold.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Cory | 23 November 2016 - 21:02:23

This is funny. Just let them kill each other as it's the only way they'll ever experience real justice.

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 21 November 2016 - 10:04:17

Ed Sanders, I couldn't agree more! The whole police force needs removing and replacing!

The Phuket News

Rorii | 20 November 2016 - 18:28:55

Starting to some reprting with balls, well done.

The Phuket News

Ed Sanders | 20 November 2016 - 14:22:41

Good for PN...calling a spade a spade.  I have long held that inept, poorly trained, unprofessional and lazy, corrupt police are at the root of nearly all problems in Phuket.  With no change in policing in sight, we can hardly expect any other positive changes on this island.  The existing police force needs to be disbanded and ordered by the NCPO to be replaced with military police.  The police in Phuket are more dangerous than the military.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.