Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials unveil rules for Songkran

PHUKET: Officials are calling on all people to have a fun Songkran this week, but to keep safety in mind as the annual Thai New Year water festival is set to soak the streets of Phuket this Thursday (April 13).

culture, tourism, alcohol, police, patong,

Suthicha Sirirat

Sunday 9 April 2017, 09:00AM

Water battles from pickups are allowed, but offcials warn police will act on ‘overzealous’ and dangerous beahviour. Photo: AFP
Water battles from pickups are allowed, but offcials warn police will act on ‘overzealous’ and dangerous beahviour. Photo: AFP

Seven “zones” have been dedicated for family-oriented fun, Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok told leading officials at a meeting at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) in Phuket Town on Tuesday (April 4).

This year the zones are at: Bangla Rd and Loma Park in Patong; Saphan Hin and in front of Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket Town; Soi Ta-iad in Chalong; along the Kata Beach road; and at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.

“The Songkran water splash zones will be helpful for people who want to enjoy the ‘water play’ and there will be officials to take care of them,” V/Gov Snith said.

However, many of the zones will still allow traffic through to engage in the “water play”, V/Gov Snith noted.

“Only Bangla Rd will be closed to traffic so people can enjoy the festival, as tourists there start splashing water to celebrate Songkran in the afternoon of April 12 and continue through April 13,” he said.

“This year there are no strict rules for Songkran, but like every year people joining the water play are asked play softly. For example, there is to be no ice throwing and no coloured powder added in the water,” V/Gov Snith added.

At the time of this article going to press, whether alcohol will be allowed to be sold or consumed in the zones remained unclear.

Unit - 27

Some zones, such as the one at Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket Town, are opening promoting the zone as “No Alcohol”, while traditionally at some other zones, such as Bangla Rd in Patong, alcohol has been tolerated.

Speaking to The Phuket News on Wednesday, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsukjai limited his clarification to, “The usual laws regarding the sale and consumption of alcohol will apply.”

As announced by Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan said at the Defence Ministry in Bangkok on Monday, Songkran revellers have been given the nod to splash and spray water from the back of pickup trucks – provided they do it on secondary roads or residential streets and not busy thoroughfares.

Deputy PM Gen Prawit said that the traditional festive activity could be carried out on minor roads, where imposing speed limits and supervising motorists would be easier.

However, main roads and highways where motorists travel at speed have been ruled out of bounds for water activities.

“To prevent road accidents we will focus on risky areas where there have been a lot of accidents, such as the road over Patong Hill and the main points where traffic is dense,” V/Gov Snith said.

“The government policy allows people in the back of pickup trucks, but if there are too many people or they are behaving dangerously, law enforcement will be strict and those who break the law will be charged,” V/Gov Snith warned.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says

QUOTE IN THE ARTICLE "Nattaporn Ratanaphan, chief of the marine national park division, also insisted there was no explosion, and said officials...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

@ericdekegel,i agree with you.It is ridiculous how many hurdles thais face in getting a schengen-visa and how easy it is for some so called Asylum-see...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Thats the result of letting walking everyone in to schengen without papers,asking anything! But when your thai partner needs a schengen visa they just...(Read More)

Brit expat dead in Phuket from suspected garden electric shock

Don't expect to see any Thai's charged with reckless behavior causing death....(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Thai people love to encroach on Government land and then fight tooth and nail for what they believe is their right to stay there because they want to ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

I agree with Thainess. Perhaps it is because taxi and any other public transport drivers are such crooked and thuggish scum bags that when a basic de...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Whah Whah Whah...again...same story, different beach. Illegal vendors crying because they became accustomed to having free business rights that they ...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Isn’t about time that the media and the authorities name the real culprit for Phuket’s high fatal crash rate? It’s not the night. It’s not t...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Funny story I like to share with other readers: Short while ago I drove Patak Road Karon/Kata. Out of the entrance of a 4-5 star hotel came full spe...(Read More)

Phuket vendors contest Kamala beachfront shop demolitions

Twisting, zigzagging, swerving as ever. Never want to understand and respect the law. Always pulling and pushing. Play the card: ...See, how poor I...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.