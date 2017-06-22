Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

PHUKET: The Mayor of Rawai Mr Aroon Solos has confirmed that with effect from today (June 22) there will at least be one official allocated to patrol the area at and around Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy children.

crime, culture, police, tourism, transport,

Shela Riva

Thursday 22 June 2017, 11:36AM

The confirmation came following Mayor Aroon holding a meeting at his office at the Rawai Sub- district Administration Organisation at 10am yesterday (June 21) aimed at tackling the issue of begging sea gypsy children.

Present at the meeting were Superintendent of Chalong Police Station Lt Col Pratuang Ruangthong, Village headman of Rawai Moo 2 Mr Jarung Thaojan, Rawai Deputy Mayors Nikorn Foosaksomboon and Teeraphong Taodang, police officers and Rawai municipalilty officials.

During the meeting, Mayor Aroon confirmed, “As an initial solution we will set up a checkpoint. Either a Village Security Team or Civil Defence Volunteer will be stationed at this checkpoint every day starting from tomorrow from around midday until 9pm,” Mayor Aroon said.

Mayor Aroon noted that the municipality has already discussed the issue with the parents of the children responsible, but “their cooperation is not as it should be”.

“Basically, the families of the beggars are very poor. In the past we have tried to negotiate with parents to send their children to study at Wat Sawang Arom School, to meet basic education according to the policy of the state. This is free of charge, but some don’t even have money to buy uniforms.

These children do not have the courage to go to school because some of them are bullied, or have a different physical appearance, like dark skin or curly hair.

Further, their parents do not see the importance of education, so they think there is no harm to with the children being uneducated and going out begging. So this problem arises.

But it should also be acknowledge that some of these families do see the value of education, and that some of the sea gypsy kids go on to study bachelor degrees too,” said Mayor Aroon.

C and C Marine

“There is a further plan to invite the leaders of sea gypsy community to talk and find mutual a solution with the Rawai Sub-District Administration Organisation to resolve this issue,” he noted.

Mayor Aroon had warned on Tuesday of police intervention if initial solutions do not solve the problem. (See story here.)

Village headman of Rawai Moo 2, Mr Jarung ,explained, “All the children come from the same village (Moo 2). They are a group of about twelve now. It is starting to become a big problem, where before it was a small problem, with only one or two of them begging.

“It has gotten to the point where we need to patrol these tourist areas. The officials stationed there will hopefully scare them away,” he said.

Mayor Aroon and several officials present at the meeting then went to Rawai pier to inspect the site, discuss the checkpoint, and draw attention to the separate, ongoing issue of messy parking.

The officials stationed at the new checkpoint won’t only patrol to check for begging children, they will also be prepared to help arrange the parking area around here.

“They will coordinate with relevant agencies to help solve these two problems in the long term,” Mayor Aroon said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

Saltydog,what has a bridge to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

The road has been like this for at least 3 weeks and is dangerous particularly at night. Mayor Aroon ....why aren't there signs advising the dange...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, in the article it only states "always tells officials not to let them [tea money payments] TAKE PLACE AT SCHOOLS" it does not say not...(Read More)

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

this bridge is fundementally flawed; it failed within ten days; the approaches are sealed surface over soil, no rock underneath to stabilize the appr...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Paully44...then if it's written in Thai, the offenders must therefore be farang...or non-Thai literate persons. ...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Rorii...then explain what it means when say, "...could be interpreted as let them {tea money payments] take place outside school." Are you s...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Pauly: same near my place! There is a yellow sign, warning with a fine of 2000 thb if people dump rubbish there at public land. The funny thing is,...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

Asterix: How could that be possible?...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

The hole may be a Thai leak in the funding of the project....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.