Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

PHUKET: Officials yesterday announced that they will begin a clampdown on children from the Rawai sea gypsy community begging for money from people visiting the area in and around the sea gypsy village.

Friday 16 June 2017, 04:57PM

Head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, Mr Riran Yangpan. Photo: PR Dept
Head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, Mr Riran Yangpan. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement was made yesterday (June 15) during a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall and attended by Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad, officials from the Phuket Primary Educational Service Area Office, Office of the Phuket Non-formal and Informal Education Office, Chalong Police, Phuket Tourism and Sports Office, Rawai Municipality, head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, Wat Sawang Arom School, and Office of Social Development and Human Security.

Yesterday’s meeting was held following allegations that children from the sea gypsy community have been begging for money in the Rawai area, especially close to Rawai Pier near the sea gypsy village.

Having received complaints about the issue an investigation was made into the allegations and were found to be true.

It was noted that about 12 children, aged between 8 to 12 years old, were begging.

Some of those children were said to attend Wat Sawang Arom School close to the sea gypsy community, while others were said not to attend school at all.

It was found that the children would run after people asking for money and would pester them until they got some.

Some children were even said to have jumped on people and hassled them while in parking areas close to Rawai Pier.

Most of the people asked for money were members of tour groups visiting the area or tourists dining at restaurants.

Head of the Rawai sea gypsy community, Mr Riran Yangpan, said, “The issue of children begging for money is now a chronic problem. I have spoken to the parents of the children involved and explained to the parents that what their children are doing is illegal.

“However, the parents feel that their children are doing nothing wrong. They told me that it is okay for children to ask for money from tourists,” Mr Riran said.

“Instead of stopping their children, they support them, and now the number of children begging is increasing.

“This problem is damaging the image of the Rawai sea gypsies,” he added.

V/Gov Siwaporn said, “We have to stop the children doing this, so we will now station officials at areas where the begging takes place. I am sure that if these children see officials they will be scared and will stop begging.

“If officials see children begging then they will warn them, they will also go and and talk to their parents.

“We will start lightly, but if the begging continues then we will give harsher punishments to those involved. If the parents still let their children do this then they will be held responsible, V/Gov Siwaporn said.

“Schools and education centres should hold activities for these children so that they have something to keep them busy, then they will not have to disturb the tourists.

“We willkk also issue brochures to tour guides and tourists to inform them not to give money to these children,” he added.

 

 
