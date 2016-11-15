Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket officials seize over 1,000 kilos of illegally imported beef

PHUKET: Two men were taken into police custody yesterday (Nov 15) after officials from the Livestock Department seized over 1,000 kilograms of illegally imported beef from two addresses in Rassada.

crime, agriculture, animals, economics,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 November 2016, 08:00AM

At 1pm, more than 30 officials from the Livestock Department Region 8 office, which covers the Chumpon, Ranong and Phuket provinces, and officers from the 41st Military Circle were led by Phuket Department of Livestock Development Chief Pornchai Inkamdee to seize a total of 1,342kg of illegally imported beef in Rassada.

Two men, Borakas Torthip and Chaiyong Kongchamnan, were later taken to Phuket City Police Station to face charges of possession or transportation of illegal beef, and the illegal importation of beef into the Kingdom.

Mr Pornchai explained, “The arrest of the two suspects came after we received an order from the director of the Department of Livestock Development to investigate illegally imported beef from India. We immediately contacted the 41st Military Circle and investigated two suspect locations where we discovered 1,342kg of illegal beef.

“The first location we raided was a home in Moo3 Rassada, where we seized 300kg of illegal beef and arrested Chaiyong. The second location was the Andaman Meat Supply premises in Moo 5 Rassada where we found 1,042kg of beef and arrested Borakas who claimed to own the frozen beef,” he said.

 

 
swerv | 18 November 2016 - 06:49:48

Rorri: It was reported on the Thai news, Chanel 7 i believe, which is the one i normally watch.

Rorii | 17 November 2016 - 16:31:06

swerv, unless you have more information, than is in this article, there isn't mentioned that the meat came by ship, to Rassada, only that this is where the cops found it. You might be right, also you might be wrong, so it is not right to make your comment to kurt.
I might point out that "Andaman Peet Supply" should, I believe, be "Andaman Meat Supply," shoddy reporting.

swerv | 17 November 2016 - 14:09:31

Kurt: Why do you get things so wrong all the time?
The meat came into Rassada, which is a port. Nothing to do with Tatatchai check point. It came in on a ship.

Kurt | 16 November 2016 - 16:10:34

Now, the interesting question is:
How did this illegal meat traveled nicely frozen through Thailand and passed by the Phuket Sarasin Bridge Police check point, same as the tons of drugs and many fire arms.

Sarasin Bridge check point is 'leaking'. Needs to be investigated by Bangkok.

THis meat could not be hided/concealed  in trucks like they hide drugs.

Nasa123 | 16 November 2016 - 13:51:50

Look at the marked every day in Kata, coming from Malaysia.,Laos, Cambodia every thing frozen in box from whits country, it`s any control off this meat ?

