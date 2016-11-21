PHUKET: Officials from the Kamala Administration Office (OrBorTor) are currently considering the best way to remove several rusty steel bars buried in the sand at Kamala beach which pose a threat to beachgoers.

Monday 21 November 2016, 11:16AM

The Phuket News learned that local residents in Kamala noticed the six rusty rods, which protrude about 50 centimetres out of the sand, last week during low-tide.

Mr Sompong Maisaprao, a local resident and staffer at Kamala OrBorTor, said, “When it is high-tide beachgoers will not be able to see these steel rods, this is very dangerous. The rods cannot be pulled out by hand so machinery will have to be used.”

He went on to say that the rods were placed in the sand some 15 years ago when a shrimp farm operated from the location.

“The shrimp farm operator installed these steel rods. However, when the business ceased operating they were not removed,” Mr Sompong said.

Mr Chinadit Tantiphanwadee from Kamala OrBorTor told The Phuket News today (Nov 21), “We are considering the best way to have these rods removed from the beach. They are buried deep in the sand and when it is high-tide they cannot be seen.

“If we are unable to remove the rods we will ask another department to do it.

“As a temporary measure, the area where the rods are located has been marked off to alert beachgoers of the danger. Lifeguards stationed in the area will also help us by advising tourists about the rods,” he said.