Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures

PHUKET: Having solar panels fitted to the roof of Phuket Provincial Hall was just one of the measures said to be under consideration yesterday (Mar 7) as a way to cut down on the spiralling utility bills racked up by government offices on the island.

economics, technology,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 06:11PM

Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya made the suggestion as he delivered a “Home Economics 101” lesson to the heads of the main government offices on the island at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 7). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya made the suggestion as he delivered a “Home Economics 101” lesson to the heads of the main government offices on the island at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 7). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya made the suggestion as he delivered a “Home Economics 101” lesson to the heads of the main government offices on the island at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 7).

“I have been informed that the Ministry of Interior was randomly checking official utility bills and found that the cost of running government offices in Phuket has increased,” V/Gov Teera said.

The increase in the provincial utility bills ranged from electricity and water use, to EMS post and telephone bills, V/Gov Teera explained.

“This does not match government policy to reduce their costs to save taxpayer’s money,” he said.

“We are considering installing solar panels on the roof of Provincial Hall and charging fees for using Provincial Hall meeting rooms,” he said.

“We are also considering taking other measures to offset the rising costs of running government offices,” he added.

V/Gov Teera reminded officials to turn off air conditioning during lunch hours.

“There is no need to turn on every aircon in the building,” he said.

“Also, set the temperature to 25-26ºC and turn aircon on only 10-15 minutes before a meeting and turn it off immediately after the meeting,” he said.

“And turn off the light every time you no longer need it,” he said.

Regarding water use, V/Gov Teera reminded the agency chiefs, “Turn taps off properly and check pipes for leaks, and be mindful of how much water is used to water the plants and gardens.”

Regarding communications in the Internet era, V/Gov Teera also noted, “Do not use office telephones for for personal use, and use email instead of fax and telephone to contact people outside the office.”

“If official letters must be sent by post, use normal registered post instead of EMS,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Hehe yeah right 2 rows today they have 5 rows & military just passing ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

Rorii,weird and respectless your comment.{ol cha cha}.Sadly the PN supports this in publishing it....(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

They really do love murder, torture, corruption and mafia in Thailand. These words come up every day and pretty much sums up Thai media....(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

@ Nasa, Of course, 10% means nothing here. 'Feeding families' culture goes with a minimum of 30%. And than continuing crabbing for more %%, ...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt,was it ever confirmed that a tour guide sold her the bread?...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt...again you demonstrate your complete ignorance. Fish species are highly varied and have evolved and adapted over millions of years to some manag...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Jor 12, I'm positive no one would complain about authorities enforcing environmental protection laws but they must do it with rationale & comm...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Swerv, more Swrvness, there is no mention of any copies of posters, vest you go reread the above "content". Jor12, I did che k previous a...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

@ The pilot. Yes! Yes! I also already several times suggested to make fertilizer of 'rubbish' at the incinerators complex. With feces they ca...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Obviously beach-goers on our public beaches should be able to bring their own umbrellas and put them where-ever they want. Obviously. The problem c...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.