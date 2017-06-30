PHUKET: The Chief of Phuket Public Relations Office has refuted rumours circulating on Thai social media that there will be five official public holidays this October for the Royal Funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Saturday 1 July 2017, 10:00AM

To date, only October 26 has been declared a public holiday, Butsaya Jaipiem confirmed to The Phuket News this week.

The public holiday has been official since a notice issued by the Office of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet on April 25 declared October 26 a public holiday, Ms Butsaya explained.

The confirmation was made after posts circulated on social media claimed that five days during the Royal Funeral services were to be public holidays, from October 25-29.

“Currently, the only official public holiday is on the 26th and will enable the public to mourn and participate in the royal functions being held,” Ms Butsaya told The Phuket News.

“Government officials have been ordered to wear the Dok Mai Jan, a handcrafted flower, to pay their respects to His Majesty. Moreover, government offices and the public are encouraged to grow Dok Dao Ruang (marigolds) at their homes,” said Ms Butsaya.

“Government offices and shops are urged to have a picture of King Bhumibol on display and to cover their buildings in yellow banners or decorations; as the late King was born on a Monday and staying true to Thai belief, it is attributed to the colour yellow,” she said.

“Everyone is urged to wear dark clothes, for example black and dark blue when outside, in order to show mourning.”

Ms Butsaya also noted that during the month of October, all entertainment venues will be “toned down” and the general public, especially tourists, are urged to be respectful during this period.

– Andrew Heinz