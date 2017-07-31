Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid

PHUKET: Officials accompanied by police, soldiers and sailors early this morning (July 31) raided a nightclub south of Phuket Town where some 200 revellers were still partying at 4am.

alcohol, police, military,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 July 2017, 12:50PM

The raid, at Club 59 on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit, was held in response to local residents filing a complaint direct with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, reporting that the club was too noisy and stayed open until 5am every day.

Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul led the raid, while the rest of the contignent comprised security personnel from the Royal Thai Army 25th Infantry Regiment and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, both based in Phuket, and officers from the Wichit Police.

After ordering the band to shut down the music, officers carried out random drug tests, which returned no positive results.

Yuenyong Yamying presented himself as the manager and presented to officials his licenses to sell alcohol, but was unable to present entertainment licence for the venue.

Accordingly, Mr Yuenyong was arrested and taken to Wichit Police Station,w here he was charged with operating an entertainment venue without a permit and selling alcohol outside legal trading hours, reported police.

It was not reported if the club was ordered closed for 15 days as is common with such transgressions

 

 
