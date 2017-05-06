PHUKET: The Mayor of Rawai has revealed that Nai Harn Lake and its surroundings are to undergo a renovations to improve the area.

Saturday 6 May 2017, 12:47PM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos said, “Nai Harn Lake has not been renovated for over 10 years so we believe it is time to renovate the area to make it more attractive for residents and tourists.

“The renovation project will see bicycle, walking and running lanes installed which will be separated from traffic lanes,” he said.

“We are considering using a budget from the central government or the municipality for this project but we will decide upon this once the designs have been drawn up.

“It is highly possible that we will use the municipality budget because if we ask the central government for a budget it will take too long and we do not know whether they will provide the budget or not.

“However, either way, if the project is accepted then contraction will be began within this year,” Mayor Aroon added.





