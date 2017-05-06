PHUKET: A 49-year old Thai man died yesterday night when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car and minivan in Sakoo.

Saturday 6 May 2017, 10:00AM

The motorbike and its driver were still stuck under the minivan when police arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 8pm yesterday (May5), Sakoo Police were informed of an accident in front of a Family Mart on Soi Bangmahrao 2, Moo5, Sakoo.

Lt Thanakarn Auchanaratsamee of the Sakoo Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a yellow plate minivan with its the front right side damaged.

Stuck underneath the front of the minivan was a Suzuki motorbike and the body 49-year-old Mr Panakorn Boonrung.

Mr Panakorn’s body was immediately taken to to Thalang Hospital.

The minivan driver, Mr Vitavat Jongsathitchacorn, 38, was waiting for police at the scene.

Lt Col Thanakarn said, “Mr Vitavat told us that he was driving from Phuket Town taking two Australian passengers to Phuket International Airport.

“He said that the driver of motorbike suddenly changed lanes and picked up speed as he tried to overtake a car. When the motorcyclist saw his van he slowed down suddenly and lost control his motorbike.

“The motorbike first hit the car it was trying to overtake and then collided with the minivan.

“The minivan dragged the motorbike and its driver 30 metres along the road before coming to a stop,” he said.

“The minivan driver was taken to Sakoo Police Station for questioning and the two passengers were taken to Phuket International Airport by other vehicle.

“The driver of the car was waiting for officers at Sakoo Police Station immediately after the accident,” Lt Col Thanakarn added.

It is currently unknown whether any charges are to be pressed against any person involved in the accident.