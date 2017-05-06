The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

PHUKET: A 49-year old Thai man died yesterday night when the motorbike he was riding collided with a car and minivan in Sakoo.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 May 2017, 10:00AM

The motorbike and its driver were still stuck under the minivan when police arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The motorbike and its driver were still stuck under the minivan when police arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 8pm yesterday (May5), Sakoo Police were informed of an accident in front of a Family Mart on Soi Bangmahrao 2, Moo5, Sakoo.

Lt Thanakarn Auchanaratsamee of the Sakoo Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a yellow plate minivan with its the front right side damaged.

Stuck underneath the front of the minivan was a Suzuki motorbike and the body 49-year-old Mr Panakorn Boonrung.

Mr Panakorn’s body was immediately taken to to Thalang Hospital.

The minivan driver, Mr Vitavat Jongsathitchacorn, 38, was waiting for police at the scene.

Lt Col Thanakarn said, “Mr Vitavat told us that he was driving from Phuket Town taking two Australian passengers to Phuket International Airport.

C and C Marine

“He said that the driver of motorbike suddenly changed lanes and picked up speed as he tried to overtake a car. When the motorcyclist saw his van he slowed down suddenly and lost control his motorbike.

“The motorbike first hit the car it was trying to overtake and then collided with the minivan.

“The minivan dragged the motorbike and its driver 30 metres along the road before coming to a stop,” he said.

“The minivan driver was taken to Sakoo Police Station for questioning and the two passengers were taken to Phuket International Airport by other vehicle.

“The driver of the car was waiting for officers at Sakoo Police Station immediately after the accident,” Lt Col Thanakarn added.

It is currently unknown whether any charges are to be pressed against any person involved in the accident.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

malczx7r | 06 May 2017 - 11:14:13

Whilst not good for the passengers, surely they should have been taken to the police station as witnesses to a death?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 06 May 2017 - 10:59:37

A sad thai-thai-thai affair.
Probably no charges at all. It is a 100% thai accident.
A very unfortunate and horrible 'farewell Phuket happening' for the two departing tourists.

The Phuket News

simon01 | 06 May 2017 - 10:50:46

Yellow plate Mini Van?? Surly as a commercial mini van as it transports people for profit then it should be green if legal?? Or is it a case of some laws for some people and other for other people?? I was always told that for carrying fare paying passengers you need a green plate.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

Don't blame them. It is all the 'fault' of the sin scene on Phuket and the jetlag. Anyone who comments negative about that thai tuk tuk ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Whilst not good for the passengers, surely they should have been taken to the police station as witnesses to a death?...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

A sad thai-thai-thai affair. Probably no charges at all. It is a 100% thai accident. A very unfortunate and horrible 'farewell Phuket happening&...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Eagle, it doesn't take long to understand how Thailand ticks, a few holidays and the internet you get a very clear picture and why it would be an ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Yellow plate Mini Van?? Surly as a commercial mini van as it transports people for profit then it should be green if legal?? Or is it a case of some l...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

Are the small islands, mentioned and shown here, suitable for troops of monkeys? Troops of monkeys need space....(Read More)

Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location still unknown

... She declines to say or he has another passport.. Hehehe. She simply doesn't know. Of course this Red bull Heir suspect has already other pas...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Already 5 times a hearing (!) in Court?? Court not even ready to proceed and rule in this simple case. It looks like the Court is delaying the whole...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

ematt, sorry I was referring to Eagle's comment, anyway Thailand's a great place for holidays for sure but that's where it ends for me, to...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Why would the Police become involved in a Civil matter? This is not the first fraudulent Development in Phuket. If the Courts fail to press the Defend...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.