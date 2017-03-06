PHUKET: A motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident in Sakoo early this morning after losing control of his bike throwing his body first into an electricity pylon and then a tree.

Monday 6 March 2017, 10:57AM

The tree was left broken in half as a result of the impact.

At around 3am today (Feb 6), Sakoo Police were informed of an accident opposite the Canal Resort in Moo 1, Sakoo, Thalang.

Lt Col Bandasak Srilert of the Sakoo Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a damaged Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike lying in the road. About five metres away was the body of an unidentified male with severe facial injuries.

Lt Col Bandasak said, “The impact of this crash caused the driver of the motorbike, who we believe is between 18-20 years old, to lose an eye and suffer severe facial injuries.

“We found no identification on the body and there was no crash helmet near the scene,” he said.

The man’s body was taken to Thalng Hospital.

Lt Col Bandasak added, “We believe the man was driving at high speed when he hit the central reservation and lost control. His body was sent flying into an electricity pylon and then a tree. The tree broke in half as a result of the impact.

“However, we will check CCTV footage from the area to find the true cause of the accident and will also try to identify the man so his family can be informed of his death.”