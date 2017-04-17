PHUKET: An unidentified young man speeding on the Thepsrisin Bridge, on the outskirts of Phuket Town near Saphan Hin, has died in hospital from serious injuries sustained when his motorbike collided with a palm tree at high speed at about 1pm today (April 17).

Monday 17 April 2017, 06:32PM

The man's motorbike was some 50 metres from where the man was left lying on the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Phatcharee Wongboon of the Wichit Police Station together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the crash scene to find the young man lying unconscious on the road, bleeding profusely.

His motorbike, a red Yamaha M-Slaz 150, was lying on the road some 50 meters away.

About 25 meters away from the man was part of a broken palm tree with fragments of motorcycle scattered on the road.

Rescue workers performed CPR while speeding the young man to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where doctors later pronounced the man dead from his injuries.

The man was not carrying any identification cards. Police estimated the man was 20-30 years old, but gave no description of his weight, height, looks or distinguishing marks, such as tattoos.

However, they did report the man was dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

The motorbike was registered in Nakhon Phanom bearing licenses plates with the registration “1 Gor Chor 150”.

Police reported that their preliminary investigation discovered the man was speeding whilst travelling westbound across the bridge from Saphan Hin toward Sakdidet Rd, before colliding with the footpath and then a palm tree.

Police did not report whether or not the man had been wearing helmet.

The man’s body will be kept at Vachira Hospital until he has been identified, said police.