Phuket Marine Office targets contractor for artificial reef project

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has filed a formal police complaint against a contractor for dumping rocks and sand onto a beach at the northern tip of the island while it was carrying out an artificial reef project for the Phuket Fisheries Office.

marine, environment, construction, natural-resources, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 11:01AM

Borpith Chomchiey, a transport specialist at the Phuket Marine Office, filed the complaint against Pattanimahaphan Construction Co Ltd directly with Tha Chatchai Police Deputy SuperintendentLt Col Watcharin Jirattikanwiwat yesterday (Nov 22).

The complaint was filed after Mr Borpith and other marine officials inspected the site and found rocks and sand dumped on the beach beside a floating barge with a tugboat tied up alongside. On shore were three artificial reef blocks.

In his statement to police, Mr Borpit alleged the company did not have a permit to resurface the land and build a pier at the site. As such, he accused the company of breaching the Navigation in Thai Waters Act of 1913.

Mr Borpith asked police to investigate and bring the person responsible for the project to face legal action.

Mr Borpith and the Phuket Marine Office were alerted to the situation by Sarawuth Srisakukam, Chief of Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), who said he was unaware of the work being carried out until he saw photos of the site posted on Facebook by Sulaimarn Kaewngamdee on Sunday (Nov 20).

BIS

Mr Sulaimarn had simply posted photos of a Daily News story alleging that a backhoe was digging up Mai Khao Beach.

“We arrived at the site and discovered that they had deposited rocks and soil in the area by the sea. When we inspected the area, we noticed the marine environment had been damaged by the debris. I ordered the contractor to temporarily stop work until it was all sorted out,” OrBorTor Chief Mr Sarawuth said.

“The workers there told me that the contractor was hired by the Phuket Fisheries Office to load artificial reef blocks onto the barge. They were using machinery to resurface the area to form a pier so loading would be easier,” he explained.

“Creating artificial reefs is good for our marine life, but the process must not destroy the surrounding environment. Those involved in such a project should know that, so I told them to stop work,” Mr Sarawuth added.

 

 
Kurt | 24 November 2016 - 11:36:29

@ Asterix:
Thank you for reaction/suggestion. But no!

There is a subtle difference between:
-- They don't know what they should know
and
---They don't know what they don't know ( that goes 'deeper', to put is nicely)

Asterix | 23 November 2016 - 14:39:52

@ Kurt
They don't know what they don't know.
Should be written: They don't know what they should know.

Kurt | 23 November 2016 - 11:50:32

It always amaze me that Phuket OrBor Tor's have no knowledge or any idea what actually is happening in their jurisdictive areas.
Just after publicity they wake up, and react/order.
Than fall back in their office lethargy, not before they verbal wise produce a lot of nonsense, proving their lack of knowledge.
When Phuket marine Office guided/checked this project nicely from the start, it would have not 'developed' into this mess.
Is it laziness or incompetence? Take your pick.

There are countries which in the past took foreign advice of coastal recourse, flooding, etc.
First land reclaiming in Singapore was done by the dutch. ( Changi Airport land reclaiming)
Singapore did look, learn, and than started successful to do it herself.
Dubai, same story, all land reclaiming done by the dutch. Etc, etc.
Second Suez Canal. Egypt thought it would take 3 years of construction.
The dutch did it in 1 year.

What is wrong with that insular xenophobic thinking of thai?
Why always that destructive thinking .." We do it our way".. with  projects they have not a clue/knowledge about it and damage Thailand more than doing good?
Why not get foreign expertise in? And learn from it?

Problem with the thai is: They don't know what they don't know.

Ed Sanders | 23 November 2016 - 11:18:05

More bumbling incompetence in the management of coastal resources, including their artificial reef project.  These non-professional people in charge of fragile and dynamic ecosystems have no clue what they're doing... just get a fancy idea and press on with it, using an uneducated workforce that hardly understands what their doing.  Heaven help this poor island that is being killed by short-sightedness and incompetence.

