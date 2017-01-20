Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket marina boat explosion leaves two injured

PHUKET: Two workmen were injured, one seriously, after an explosion on a boat under repair at Phuket Boat Lagoon north of Phuket Town today (Jan 20).

marine, accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 January 2017, 04:16PM

The explosion, on board the 45-foot motoryacht Serenity, under repair on the hardstand at the marina, ripped through the air at about 2pm, according to witnesses.

Kusoldharm rescue workers called to the scene arrived to find two workmen, both employees of M.T.T. Marine Engineering Co Ltd, on board unconscious.

Chakkri Sawekwang, 31, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, remained unconscious and unresponsive. Rescue workers performed CPR on the boat then rushed Mr Chakkri to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The first-responders managed to the other workman, who gave his nickname as “Got”.

Mr Got said that explosion came from below deck. A red extinguisher was found on the main deck of the boat, where the two workmen were found.

Lemongrass House

Rescue workers did not report any serious burns or broken bones on either of the two men.

Police have arrived at the scene and an investigation into the explosion is underway.

Wicky Sundram, Executive Director at Phuket Lagoon, told The Phuket News, “We have inspected the site to make sure it is safe, and we are still looking into what caused the accident.

“Our main concern is safety and that the two workmen are okay. They were both outside contractors brought in to work on the boat. They were not workers from any of the businesses resident here at Boat Lagoon.

‘To this we must stress to any persons who bring in outside workers to emphasise the importance of safety to these contractors,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

Kid had the mentality of a cave man. Beating an man to death...for a freeking haircut. This is hopefully the last act this monster performs in publi...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

A Korean architect? Is that not a violation of the FBA code?...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Sir Burr: The remark i was responding to was that foreigners can own property 100% not 51%. A foreigner can own 100% of a property, but not the land...(Read More)

Phuket judge hands down Czech fugitive less than legal minimum for visa overstay

Quite clear case. Thai authorities just like to get rid of this Czech guy asap. Practical thinking/handling. This Czech guy will not return Thailan...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Meanwhile Surin and all other major beaches still suffer polluted water run off, if not outright excremental sewage... FFS, FIX THAT before anything. ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerv, Foreigners using a Thai spouse to hold the land is also illegal no matter how your lawyer has structured it. As I wrote earlier, this bending...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Good, I'm glad this idea has been abandoned. Hope that the extra money can be used wisely for a change - especially for a lifeguard upgrading inst...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Sir Burr, that is correct about US Amity treaty registered companies however such a company still cannot circumvent the rules about land ownership- as...(Read More)

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

Let's hope NACC and Thai Airways do investigate separately. A Thai Airways investigation about Thai Airways bribes demanding/receiving is like a ...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Best news I've heard in a long time...scrap this ridiculous grand park sceme that was way beyond reasonable, and would have gone to s*&t in no...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.