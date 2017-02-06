PHUKET: A 39-year-old Thai man died in the early hours of this morning (Feb 6) after his pickup truck slammed into an electricity pylon on Wichit Songkram Rd in front of Central Festival Phuket. Lt Patchree Wongbhut of the Wichit Police was informed of the accident at 4:30am.

Monday 6 February 2017, 10:41AM

The driver, Aroong Gikas, 39, was dead at the scene, said Lt Patchree Wongbhut of the Wichit Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, Aroong Gikas, 39, was dead at the scene, said Lt Patchree.

“He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident,” Lt Patchree said.

Police believe a tyre blowout caused Mr Aroong to lose control of his pickup truck after it rounded the bend at the Darasamut Interesction.

“We were told that he was heading towards Kathu when he lost control of his vehicle after a tyre blowout,” Lt Patchree said.

“The pickup crossed the central reservation car and crashed into a pylon on the opposite side of the road,” he added.

“Mr Aoong’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and his family has been notified of the accident,” he said.