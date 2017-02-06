Lt Patchree Wongbhut of the Wichit Police was informed of the accident at 4:30am.
The driver, Aroong Gikas, 39, was dead at the scene, said Lt Patchree.
“He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident,” Lt Patchree said.
Police believe a tyre blowout caused Mr Aroong to lose control of his pickup truck after it rounded the bend at the Darasamut Interesction.
“We were told that he was heading towards Kathu when he lost control of his vehicle after a tyre blowout,” Lt Patchree said.
“The pickup crossed the central reservation car and crashed into a pylon on the opposite side of the road,” he added.
“Mr Aoong’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and his family has been notified of the accident,” he said.
