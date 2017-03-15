PHUKET: Patong and other heavily populated tourist beach areas including Karon and Kata will suffer water shutoffs and reduced supply pressure for a week, from this Friday to next Friday (Mar 17-24), while repairs are carried out on major water mains pipes, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 01:48PM

Patong and other heavily populated tourist beach areas including in Karon and Kata will suffer water shutoffs and reduced supply pressure for a week, from this Friday to next (Mar 17-24). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The affected areas include Patong, Karon and Kata.

Water supply will be affected from 8am to 6pm, the notice said.

“Reserve water should be used as many areas will suffer reduced water pressure,” the PWA warned.

“After the repairs are complete, the water pressure will return to normal,” it added.

For more information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.