Phuket’s main offices to close for Chakri Day

PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close this Thursday (April 6) as the nation celebrates the founding of the Chakri Dynasty with the annual Chakri Memorial Day public holiday.

Monday 3 April 2017, 11:16AM

The Chakri Day public holiday will be on Thursday (April 6).
The Chakri Day public holiday will be on Thursday (April 6).

Chakri Memorial Day is a national holiday in Thailand. Officially known as King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day. The holiday commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty and the founding of the Kingdom of Siam by King Phutthayotfa Chulalok in 1782.

To honour the holiday, all government offices will close, including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

C and C Marine

As this holiday always precedes the Thai New Year Songkran festival, it also marks the day many people start to travel back to their home towns for the long holiday.

Alcohol sales is allowed on Chakri Day.

According to to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in Thailand on four specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.