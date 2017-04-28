PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify a Thai man, aged 18-25 years old, who died after his Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike slammed into a pickup truck in Phuket Town last night (Apr 27).

Friday 28 April 2017, 12:39PM

Maj Natthaya Supanpong of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Thepkrasattri Rd and Nakorn Rd, on the north side of town, at 10:50pm.

“The accident left one man, currently unnamed, around 18-25 years old, unconscious lying three meters from the pickup truck,” said Maj Natthaya.

“His face had several wounds. He was bleeding, had broken teeth and no pulse. Rescue workers attempted to revive him and rushed him Vachira Phuket Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

A preliminary investigation by Phuket City Police discovered that the pickup driver, who police have yet to name, was turning from Thepkrasattri Rd into Nakorn Rd when the motorbike, which they were told was approaching from the south at high speed, rammed into the side.

The motorbike rider was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal head injuries when his head struck the road, police reported,

“We didn’t find any identification documents on the man except for his mobile phone. Currently we are trying to contact his relatives,” said Maj Natthaya.

Police have yet to report any charges pressed related to the accident, who are any further attempt to determine who may have been at fault in causing the collision.