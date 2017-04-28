Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify a Thai man, aged 18-25 years old, who died after his Yamaha M-Slaz motorbike slammed into a pickup truck in Phuket Town last night (Apr 27).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 April 2017, 12:39PM

Maj Natthaya Supanpong of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Thepkrasattri Rd and Nakorn Rd, on the north side of town, at 10:50pm.

“The accident left one man, currently unnamed, around 18-25 years old, unconscious lying three meters from the pickup truck,” said Maj Natthaya.

“His face had several wounds. He was bleeding, had broken teeth and no pulse. Rescue workers attempted to revive him and rushed him Vachira Phuket Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

A preliminary investigation by Phuket City Police discovered that the pickup driver, who police have yet to name, was turning from Thepkrasattri Rd into Nakorn Rd when the motorbike, which they were told was approaching from the south at high speed, rammed into the side.

The motorbike rider was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal head injuries when his head struck the road, police reported,

“We didn’t find any identification documents on the man except for his mobile phone. Currently we are trying to contact his relatives,” said Maj Natthaya.

Police have yet to report any charges pressed related to the accident, who are any further attempt to determine who may have been at fault in causing the collision.

 

 
Foot | 28 April 2017 - 15:57:50

I'm with simon01 on this one.

We do know the truck pulled out in front of him.  Kurt, maybe "high speed" was a contributing factor, but, what is "high speed?"  We don't know unless there's actual proof.
Until then, the truck is at fault.

simon01 | 28 April 2017 - 14:39:44

Yet another one. Why dont people look when pulling out, setting off, doing U turns, changing lane. Ok they say the bike was going fast BUT in Phuket thats normal so you have to be extra careful. Even at slow speeds the cars, buses, pick ups, tuk tuks and the rest just change lane, u turn, pull out at speed and never look. They have no idea what mirrors are for. If you follow 99% then you can see how often they look in the mirror when driving...Never. Most when pulling out do not look at what coming but what will be in front of them so looking the wrong way. There needs to be a system where people with cameras can upload the footage to a police site / government site so these bad drivers can be arrested with video proof even when the police are not there and they can be shown on social media too then others can see who to avoid. But there needs to be a way for dash cams and gopro video to be used to catch the bad drivers 24 hours a day. Then trhe police can just get the plate number and address, see who was driving and get them at home rather than giving chase and putting people in danger or as normal ignore it. So many have helmet cams now it could be a huge tool to stop the accidents on phuket if they wanted too.

Kurt | 28 April 2017 - 13:12:07

The person who drives 'high speed' is always at fault when a accident occurs due to 'out of control'.
Traffic law is very clear. 
Motorists/drivers should drive at speed that is adjusted to road and weather conditions.
Driving at a speed and distance behind/away from others in such a way that you can avoid collision and also stop in time when a situation asks.
Of course, this only is possible when they not start sleeping while driving.

