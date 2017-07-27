PHUKET: The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) will auction off “lucky number” license plates over two days at The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town next month.

Friday 28 July 2017, 09:00AM

Lucky license plates at last year's auction. Photo: The Phuket News /file

“The auction will be held on Aug 26-27, starting at 8:30am on both days,” PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha explained at the launch this week.

“Money raised from the auction will go towards road-safety campaigns and a charity for victims of road accidents,” he added.

This year’s edition will see bids for 301 sets of licence plates beginning with the Thai alphabet letters KorLor (กล) with the theme “Rich business precious heritage of Andaman”.

“The license plates up for auction are popular ‘Super Numbers’, these are beautiful numbers that are popular and that people want,” Mr Banyat noted.

However, the license plates to be auctioned off can be used only for non-commercial vehicles rated to carry no more than seven people.

“The highest set price for opening bids is B50,000 for license plate numbers 1111, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888 and 9999,” Mr Banyat added.

Bids will increased in increments of B5,000 at a time, Chief Banyat explained.

To take part in the auction prospective bidders must be registered in person at the General Administration and License Plate Section at PLTO offices in Saphan Hin.

Registrations will be accepted from 9am to 4:30pm, from July 3 until August 25 only.

For more information about the auction, call the PLTO at 076-211019 ext 205-6, 076-214929 during government office (8:30am-4:30pm) or call the PLTO 1584*

* Tel: 1584 is coincidentally the same number highly publicised for filing complaints against taxi drivers.