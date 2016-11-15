PHUKET: Police have arrested 17 lottery-ticket vendors in Phuket for selling overpriced tickets to the public.

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 10:05AM

The arrests came after complaints were filed against the vendors, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Inspector Col Akanit Danpitaksan announced at a police press conference yesterday (Nov 14).

“According to the complaints, overpriced tickets were being sold at 21 locations across the island and we were told that some vendors sold popular numbers for as much as B100 apiece,” Col Akkanit explained.

The government-mandated price is B80 per ticket.

“Our undercover officers went to these locations bought tickets from vendors, and we found these 17 vendors selling overpriced tickets,” he said.

All 17 vendors were taken to Provincial Police Station and charged, he added.

Col Akanit also said that his officers were carrying out an order from the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

“All guilty parties will face harsh punishment according to NCPO policy. “The penalty for selling overpriced lottery tickets is a fine of up to B10,000 or up to one month in prison, or both,” he said.

“We will also send the names of vendors who have a history of selling overpriced tickets to the Government Lottery Office,” he added.

“Please report to the police if you know of any vendor who is selling overpriced tickets,” Col Akkanit concluded.