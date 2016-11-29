PHUKET: Residents living near the airport runway road have called for authorities to explain when work on long-term measures to resolve further landslides blocking the road will begin.

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 06:32PM

Local residents posted a sign on the concrete barriers asking, 'How many more people have to die?' Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The road was closed for safety on Aug 31 after heavy rain caused a dangerous landslide that smothered the busy back road in earth and fallen trees. (See story here.)

Frustrated with no signs of any work to redress the problem, residents have posted a sign on one of the concrete barriers that now block the road.

The sign reads: “How many more deaths before the work begins”.

The question relates to the death of 25-year-old Saran Nantabut, from Phang Nga, who died after slamming his motorbike into the barriers last Thursday (Nov 24). (See story here.)

Gaining popularity in local social media circles are Facebook posts by local resident Sulaimarn Kaewngamdee. The posts include photos and videos of people driving cars, pickup trucks and motorbikes around some the barriers, and straight past other barriers that have been moved to allow vehicles through.

“Time has passed and nothing is being done and this is causing distress to local people who have to use a detour to get home. Since the road has been closed there have been many accidents causing injury and most recently death,” Mr Sulaimarn wrote.

Responding to local’s concerns, Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief Sarawut Srisakukam told The Phuket News today (Nov 29), “I was told that officials from Phuket International Airport are in the process of designing plans for this project. However, I am not sure when the work will be carried out.

“The road is closed, yet people still risk their lives using this route as a shortcut to the airport,” he said.

Asked today what needed to be done to prevent motorists from using the road, Mr Sarawuth said that he was in a meeting and that he would get back to The Phuket News later with the answer.