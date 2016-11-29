Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket locals frustrated at airport runway road closure

PHUKET: Residents living near the airport runway road have called for authorities to explain when work on long-term measures to resolve further landslides blocking the road will begin.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 06:32PM

Local residents posted a sign on the concrete barriers asking, 'How many more people have to die?' Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The road was closed for safety on Aug 31 after heavy rain caused a dangerous landslide that smothered the busy back road in earth and fallen trees. (See story here.)

Frustrated with no signs of any work to redress the problem, residents have posted a sign on one of the concrete barriers that now block the road.

The sign reads: “How many more deaths before the work begins”.

The question relates to the death of 25-year-old Saran Nantabut, from Phang Nga, who died after slamming his motorbike into the barriers last Thursday (Nov 24). (See story here.)

Gaining popularity in local social media circles are Facebook posts by local resident Sulaimarn Kaewngamdee. The posts include photos and videos of people driving cars, pickup trucks and motorbikes around some the barriers, and straight past other barriers that have been moved to allow vehicles through.

“Time has passed and nothing is being done and this is causing distress to local people who have to use a detour to get home. Since the road has been closed there have been many accidents causing injury and most recently death,” Mr Sulaimarn wrote.

Responding to local’s concerns, Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief Sarawut Srisakukam told The Phuket News today (Nov 29), “I was told that officials from Phuket International Airport are in the process of designing plans for this project. However, I am not sure when the work will be carried out.

“The road is closed, yet people still risk their lives using this route as a shortcut to the airport,” he said.

Asked today what needed to be done to prevent motorists from using the road, Mr Sarawuth said that he was in a meeting and that he would get back to The Phuket News later with the answer.

 

 
Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 13:45:47

Well, Khun swerv in the bend of the road, hahahaha.
His reaction is just in fever for himself, not at all for 'in general'.
As  a few days ago, in another reaction, khun swerv already said: 'I not care about other people'.

Why he not comment about the lack of thai initiatives during last 2 months that the road was not brought back in condition as it was until end August 2016?
His thai country mates living along that road not understand.

All traffic are using it now illegally.. Sabai-sabai.
I write the year ( 2016), as I am sure nothing will happen there until we are far in the year 2017.

Incompetence likes to show off. Good item for a piece of thai soap tv.

swerv | 30 November 2016 - 13:05:27

Kurt/CaptainJack69: I used that road a lot until recently so i am definitely not in favor of closing it or making it one way.
What a silly suggestion though....one way? Why, especially for people who live on the road?
Plenty of room for 2 vehicles to pass.

Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 12:00:22

CaptainJack69,  you are right about the 'narrow matter' and the dangerous grills.
But as actually people living along that road, perhaps make it a one way road?
A simple survey can make clear in which direction will be the best. (?)

CaptainJack69 | 30 November 2016 - 03:21:37

Keep it closed. That road is a deathtrap, too narrow for 2 cars to pass each other and dangerous grills in the road all along it. Going the other way isn't that much further and much safer.

They'll have to reinforce those barriers though as Thai's will do anything if it seems even a little bit easier for them, and hang the consequences. On second thoughts leave them, and dig a few big holes in the road too, maybe a few lessons will be learnt.

Just sayin'

Kurt | 29 November 2016 - 20:45:26

Wow, already 2 months road closure!
And officials still in 'process' of designing plans for this road?
Was 2 months, 2 months (!) not enough time?
The whole thing should have been already fixed by now.

Reading that motorbikes, cars, pick up trucks are driving around the barriers ( some even removed!), so using the road, means that the needed works can't be a big deal.

And about Mr Sarawuth,(.."I was told"..) who was in a meeting, not able to answer a simple question, Oooh, perhaps he just heard about this road today.

TIP!  This is Phuket.

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
