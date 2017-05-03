PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguard Service has issued a warning for all beachgoers to beware large “shore break waves” after a Russian woman was battered by a large wave at Nai Thon Beach, on Phuket’s northwest coast, on Monday (May 1).

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 04:22PM

The warning, issued today (May 3), follows a Russian tourist, who lifeguards identified only as “Katya”, suffering a blood-drawing graze after she was dumped on the sand by a large wave at the northern beach.

Asked how often bathers suffered such injuries, a representative for the Phuket Lifeguard Service told The Phuket News today, “There are many bad ones.”

“It happens when heavy big waves crash into the beach. Lifesavers call it a ‘shore break’. This kind of wave is common at Nai Harn, Kata, Karon, Surin, Nai Thon and Mai Kao beaches,” the representative added.

Large shore break waves are more likely as Phuket enters its annual “rainy season”, the representative noted.

“From now on they will likely happen every day as the beaches are now changing. Normally, the (southwest) monsoon begins in the last week of May, but we are getting it early this year.

“From time to time, shore break waves will happen all day long.”

The representative noted, “You can swim at any time, but when this kind of wave happens you should walk back to shore ASAP.

“Do not stand by the shore to try to catch the wave. Be aware of shore break waves.”