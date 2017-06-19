PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service has called for tourists to rest before heading to the beach after arriving on long flights after a 10-year-old Russian boy collapsed on the sand at Nai Thon Beach yesterday (June 18).

Monday 19 June 2017, 01:13PM

Lifeguards jumped into action at 9am when the boy collapsed, Phuket Lifeguard Service Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (June 19).

The boy remained unconscious for about 20 minutes, during which he received emergency oxygen, Mr Prathaiyuth confirmed.

“Asked if they boy suffered from any medical issues, the family told lifeguards that the boy was healthy and was in very good shape,” Mr Prathaiyut said.

“They had only just arrived in Phuket a few hours earlier, and decided to head straight to the beach. This may be why he fainted,” he added.

“Luckily, the boy fainted on the sand and not in the water,” Mr Prathaiyut noted.

The family returned to their hotel with the boy after he regained consciousness.

“This should be a warning to all tourists coming to Phuket to rest first, especially after long flights, before going straight to the beach and diving into the sea,” Mr Prathaiyut said.

– By Andrew Heinz. Additional reporting by Prawarit Musika