PHUKET: Phuket lifeguards yesterday put out another warning to beachgoers to be careful of Portuguese man o’ war when entering the water at the island’s west coast beaches.

Thursday 8 June 2017, 10:31AM

Tthe siphonophores have been spotted at Nai Thon and other west coast beaches. Photo: Phuket lifeguard Service

The Phuket Lifeguard Service yesterday (June 7) posted a picture on its Facebook page showing the siphonophores at Nai Thon Beach along with a warning saying that they are coming as it is now monsoon season.

However, Portuguese man o’ war have also been spotted at other west coast beaches in past days and lifeguards have warned beachgoers to be on alert for them.