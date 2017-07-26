Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket lifeguards issue surf warning after tourists saved from dangerous rip

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach have repeated their call for swimmers to not enter the surf where red “No Swimming” flags are posted after tourists were pushed out dangerously close to rocks by a strong rip current at the beach yesterday (July 25).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 July 2017, 11:07AM

The tourists were dragged dangerously close to rocks by a strong rip current at Nai Harn Beach yesterday (July 25). Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service
The tourists ignored red flag warnings posted along the beach, one lifeguard said.
“The incident took place where red flags were posted on the beach. This happens in the same place nearly every day. People ignore red flags,” he added.

Vitanya Chuayuan, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service, explained that the tourists rescued from danger yesterday were aged in their 20s to 30s.

“There were strong storm-condition waves at Nai Harn Beach. They went out to surf but they were not able to make it back to shore and ended up about 400 meters from the beach,” she told The Phuket News.

A couple of the surfers managed to make it back safely, but a lifeguard had to take a paddle board out and recover at least one of the tourists, she added.

“We don’t know the tourists’ names. We think they might have been Scandinavian. Thankfully none of them were injured, and so they were not taken to hospital,” Ms Vitanya said.

Swimmers ignoring red warning flags and even verbal warnings have been the bane of Phuket’s lifeguards for years, with many tourist – Thai and foreign – ending up in need of rescue. Far too often, the consequences of ignoring the warnings has been fatal.

 

 
