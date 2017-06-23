PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service has called for staff from hotels and other tourism operators to join free water-rescue training sessions, in response to the call by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong for hotels to do more to improve tourists’ safety.

Friday 23 June 2017, 04:30PM

“Any training makes people more effective, so I am specifically inviting people from the tourism and hotel industries to join our free training in July,” Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (June 23).

“This is in direct response to the Phuket Governor’s request (see story here). The idea is to help prevent people, especially tourists, from drowning at Phuket beaches,” he added.



The call comes as the Phuket Lifeguard Service today concludes a five-day free training session to teach 60 volunteers water-rescue techniques.

“The sessions were taught by Phuket lifeguards as well as experts from Royal Thai Navy and Marine Police Region 8 rescue teams,” Mr Prathaiyuth explained.

“The instruction sessions were based on Surf Life Saving Australia techniques, which raises the standard of tourist aid at beaches here and creates a good image of Phuket,” he added.

Of the 60 volunteers taking part in the training, held at Nai Yang Beach from June 19-23, some were from tourism companies, such as hotels and tour agencies, Mr Pathaiyuth noted.

“They were trained to use surfboards and other rescue equipment, as well as surf survival skills and how to administer CPR,” he added.

“These volunteers will be able to use this knowledge to rescue tourists from drowning in areas where they work. They will become part of our beach safety service, along with Phuket lifeguards, to save people’s lives,” Mr Prathaiyuth said.

The free training next month will be conducted by professionally trained lifeguards from Surf Life Saving Australia, Mr Prathaiyuth noted.

To join or for more information about the free life-saving and water rescue training sessions call Mr Prathaiyuth at 081-8925549 or visit “PhuketLifeguardService” on Facebook. (Click here)

Additional Reporting by Prawarit Musika