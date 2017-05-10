Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach believe that a Chinese tourist was injured by a stingray while swimming at the busy Phuket beach yesterday afternoon (May 9).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 May 2017, 11:03AM

The tourist, 28-year-old Li Guangwei, from Guangdong, shouted for help at about 3pm after he felt a stabbing pain in his left foot while swimming in front of the Banana Walk mall on Thaweewong Rd.

Lifeguards brought him ashore and provided first aid.

“He had a hole in his foot and was bleeding. He was very frightened,” one lifeguard told The Phuket News.

“He even had difficulty breathing. We provided first aid and Kusoldharm rescue workers took him to Patong Hospital.”

“Mr Li said he didn’t see a what caused the injury, but we believe that it might be a stingray,” the lifeguard added.

“Stingrays like to dig into the sand in shallow water after it has rained and when the sea water is muddy and swirling,” he said.

“Last year one tourist was injured by a stingray, and Mr Li is the first person this year,” the lifeguard said.

Sen Sgt Maj Phudit Nguanson of Phuket Tourist Police stationed at the beach end of Bangla Rd attended to Mr Li at the hospital.

“Mr Li is safe. His doctor told us that Mr Li was injured by marine life, which they believe was likely to have been a horseshoe crab,” he said.

“Doctors gave him an injection and and made sure he was feeling well enough before discharging from hospital. He has since returned to his accommodation,” Sen Sgt Maj Phudit said.

 

 
simon01 | 10 May 2017 - 12:33:33

In my opinion as a local dive instructor for many years and without seeing the wound its very unlikely to be a horseshoe crab. Firstly there are 1,000s of Khules (blue spotted) stingrays about on all beaches, islands in the area. They are just under the sand and normally swim away at the last second and you can get to inches of them before they move. Then the horseshoe crab. I have seen one in 10 years of diving here and that was in the similans several years ago. They are so rare these days and only in very isolated areas away from people, jet skis, boats and noise. They need a quiet beach to mate so why will one be on the busiest beach on Phuket?? Almost nothing is in the center of Patong beach where this guy was. To find anything at Patong you need to be on either side at the edged of the bay. Even a sting ray in this area is a good find for snorkelers in such a crazy busy area. May be in this area of Patong beach even a beer bottle or the wire from a balloon or bit of metal or fiberglass from a broken jet ski or parasailing boat. People can have a reaction to fiberglass cuts. These will be more likely than a sting ray so the chances of a horseshoe crab are astronomical. But the life guards were there, saw the wound and they are by far the most reliable and plausable.  If it was horseshoe crabs on Patong beach then many people will be there to see them and the beach should be cleared to  protect them.

