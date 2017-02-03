PHUKET: A member of the Phuket Lifeguard Service stationed on Phuket’s west coast beach Laem Singh has return to work after quitting the service in December after being forced from his station by beach vendors.

Friday 3 February 2017, 04:15PM

The lifeguard was forced to move his tent by beach vendors. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

On December 11, 2016, the unnamed lifeguard, who works alone at Laem Singh Beach, set up his government-issued shade tent where he had the best view of the beach causing upset to a group of beach vendors renting out beach umbrellas.

The angry group forced the lifeguard to take down his tent, stating they were “locals” and claimed the space as theirs to place umbrellas and mats for rent.

Fearing a violent confrontation, the lifeguard on duty disassembled his stand and finished his shift. At the end of the day, the guard turned in his gear, and quit the service.

A lifeguard supervisor first reported the incident to the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) and the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor), and then informed the Chief of Phuket Lifeguard Service. Until now, no action has been taken.

However, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth “Nut”Chuayuan (Nut) confirmed to The Phuket News today that since the incident, the lifeguard involved has now returned to the beach and a second lifeguard is now stationed there with him.

Being a lifeguard on Laem Singh Beach is not an easy job as the beach is isolated from neighbouring beaches by rocky headlands on both sides, and there is no vehicle access.

The solo lifeguard stationed there must do the job alone. If multiple swimmers are in trouble, the lifeguard can call for backup, but additional help takes ten minutes or more to arrive. In the meantime, that one lifeguard must do everything possible to keep all swimmers in trouble alive.

After a rescue, victims who can’t walk must be carried up a steep rocky trail on a backboard to reach the nearest road. Every minute lost means a reduced chance of survival.