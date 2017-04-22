Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket late-night motorbike accident in Kamala hills leaves one dead, one injured

PHUKET: Police have yet to determine what caused a motorbike accident in the hills of Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, sometime in the early hours of this morning that killed one woman but left a man with minor injuries (April 22).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 April 2017, 05:11PM

Lt Col Somnik Damkaew of the Kamala Police and Kamala rescue workers were called to the scene, in a forested area away from the main road near Laem Son Beach, soon after sunrise.

At the scene they learned from Anuwat Amnuaygarn, 24, that he had only recently regained consciousness after surviving the motorbike accident late last night and had called for help from a passer-by.

Mr Anuwat, shirtless, had suffered bruises and scratches on his body. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to Patong Hospital.

Found some 10 meters away from a damaged Honda motorbike among the undergrowth was the body of Nujan Wirunpan, 35.

She died about six hours before her body was recovered, according to medical experts at Patong Hospital.

Although Kamala Police are currently investigating the incident, it is understood that the motorcyclists had been riding through the hilly area during the night where there are no street lights.

Mr Anuwat reportedly lost control of the motorbike on a curve and the vehicle plunged down the side of the hill, The Phuket News was told.

Police reported that Ms Noojan worked at a hotel in the Patong area.

The police are in the process of investigating the scene and questioning the injured man to find out details of the incident.

Among the photos provided to The Phuket News, no helmets were found at the scene.

 

 
simon01 | 22 April 2017 - 17:28:10

Oh well. same same. No helmets and bad driving on bad roads.  Just sad for her that she trusted him to get her home. He should be arrested for manslaughter as no helmets so he broke the law.

