Phuket Kids Water Safety Program

Bilingual session from qualified Australian and Phuket Life Guards. Open to ages 7-15 The Kids Water Safety Program is about having fun while learning to stay safe at the beach. The education component of the program includes beach safety, sun safety, what a lifesaver is and what they do.
Register Email : thailifeguard@gmail.com Tel: 081–797-4775
Venue : MontAzure Beachfront, Kamala, Phuket
Please bring swimming suits, sunblock, hats, goggles, towels and smiles.
