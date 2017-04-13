PHUKET: The second day of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays drew to a close at midnight last night with Phuket maintaining a record of zero deaths in road accidents during the campaign.

Thursday 13 April 2017, 11:52AM

Police at checkpoints across Phuket have already fined thousands of motorists for moving violations and seized dozens of vehicles. Photo: Kathu Police

However nine people were reported injured in eight accidents across the island during the 24-hour period, according to official statistics provided by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

Four of the accidents were in Muang District, which which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn, and the other four accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the north half of the island..

Kathu District, which includes Phuket’s party town of Patong and other key beach areas including Kamala, recorded not a single accident, said the DDPM report.

Police across Phuket reported issuing 1,589 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

824 people fined for not wearing helmets

66 fined for reckless / dangerous driving (35 car drivers, 31 motorbike drivers)

92 fined for not wearing seatbelts

408 fined for driving without a licence

35 fined for speeding

51 fined for running a red light

41 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

29 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

42 fined for using mobile phones while driving

Of note, 36 people were arrested for drunk driving.

Officials at checkpoints across the island reported inspecting 5,594 vehicles throughout the 24-hour period, with 38 vehicles – comprising 14 cars, 22 motorbikes, two six-wheeled trucks – seized.