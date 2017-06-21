PHUKET: A special response team was called to quell a riot at the Phuket Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon (June 20) as more than a dozen youth inmates protested violently against four “leaders” being moved to Phuket Provincial Prison.

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 12:07PM

Officers at the centre, located on Sakdidet Rd, called for backup at about 4pm after they found they could not contain the youths, who were smashing windows and tearing apart the dormitory and other areas in the youth detention facility.

Phuket City Police led by Deputy Commander Lt Col Nikorn Chuthong soon arrived at the centre together with officers from a special-response team assigned to the Phuket Provincial Police as well as wardens from Phuket Provincial Prison.

Inside the facility were at least 12 male inmates running amok and shouting, police reported.

Offices took about 30 minutes to control the situation, Col Nikorn said.

“No severe action was used against them,” he assured.

The riot broke out after four ringleaders inside the facility were temporarily transferred to Phuket Provincial Prison, Col Nikorn explained.

“They wanted their leaders back. Officers took their four leaders to Phuket Prison a few days ago after the four fought with other prisoners,” he said.

It was not clarified on whether youths not of adult age were allowed to be held in the prison, even temporarily.

Regardless, the inmates caught rioting at the juvenile centre yesterday were also taken to Phuket Prison to be held there temporarily.

Col Nikorn alluded to another possible reason adding to the pent up anger among youths being detained in the juvenile centre.

“On June 14-16, 31 male prisoners and seven female prisoners were taken for a field trip to Koh Lon, southwest of Phuket,” he said.

“They asked local residents for some tobacco, but only some of them were given tobacco, which made some of them angry.” Col Nikorn added.

“However we are still investigating the incident,” Col Nikorn said.