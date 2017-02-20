Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

PHUKET: Karon Police have confirmed to The Phuket News today that Australian tourist Thomas Keating attended Phuket Provincial Court on Friday to acknowledge his charge of reckless driving causing death for the jet-ski accident that killed his girlfriend of two years, Emily Collie.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 20 February 2017, 10:19AM

Aussie tourist Mr Keating arrives at Karon Police Station on Feb 9. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
Aussie tourist Mr Keating arrives at Karon Police Station on Feb 9. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

However, it will still be a further four or five days until the court reaches its verdict on the case.

On Feb 9, Mr Keating accepted a plea of guilty to the charge of reckless driving causing death for the jet-ski accident in a move that police said would expedite proceedings against him. (See story here.)

Mr Keating was formally charged at Karon Police Station on Feb 9 with strong support from his family as well as from the family of Ms Collie. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 20), Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police confirmed that Mr Keating had presented himself in court on Friday (Feb 17) and acknowledgment the charge of reckless driving causing death made against him.

It will still take a further four or five days for the court to reach a decision in this case against Mr Keating as judges still have to examine all documents and evidence relating to the case,” Maj Patiwat said.

During this time Mr. Keating still cannot leave the country,” he added. 

 

 
simon01 | 20 February 2017 - 11:34:15

this is just horrific. The thai drivers slaughter people and injure people in their hundreds every year and nothing is done. The speed boats tours crash, kill, injure and drown dozens of people every year. The Visa runs companies kill, crash injure many each year and with all of this nothing is done. The jet ski thugs on the beach are resonsible for crime, extortion and violece againt tourists and responsible for deaths and injuries each year and nothing is done. Then one tourist in a freak accident and his long term girl friend is killed and he is arrested and will be fined a huge amount or jailed. His family and her family more importantly are on his side. How can he be in so mush touuble when the locals kill and injure so many and get nothing or almost nothing? This just proves that ( see what the verdict is first) but we all know that he will get a far bigger fine than the couple of hundred baht that a local would get. its things like this that can and will destroy phuket reputation. If the jet skis are un insured to a sensible level unlike the cover they have now is just pointless and the jet skis are so badly maintained as they are now so the tourist can be accused of damaging them then they are seriously damaging phukets image to the world. BUT we will have to see what the verdict is in this case and we know nothing will ever be done to the jet ski pirates on the beach to make them safe. Nothing will be done to make sure this never happens again. So sad.

