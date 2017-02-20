PHUKET: Karon Police have confirmed to The Phuket News today that Australian tourist Thomas Keating attended Phuket Provincial Court on Friday to acknowledge his charge of reckless driving causing death for the jet-ski accident that killed his girlfriend of two years, Emily Collie.

Aussie tourist Mr Keating arrives at Karon Police Station on Feb 9. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

However, it will still be a further four or five days until the court reaches its verdict on the case.

On Feb 9, Mr Keating accepted a plea of guilty to the charge of reckless driving causing death for the jet-ski accident in a move that police said would expedite proceedings against him. (See story here.)

Mr Keating was formally charged at Karon Police Station on Feb 9 with strong support from his family as well as from the family of Ms Collie. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 20), Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police confirmed that Mr Keating had presented himself in court on Friday (Feb 17) and acknowledgment the charge of reckless driving causing death made against him.

“It will still take a further four or five days for the court to reach a decision in this case against Mr Keating as judges still have to examine all documents and evidence relating to the case,” Maj Patiwat said.

“During this time Mr. Keating still cannot leave the country,” he added.