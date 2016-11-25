Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Immigration in the dark over new ‘10-year’ visa

PHUKET: An officer at Phuket Immigration today confirmed that the new 10-year “long-stay” visa for foreigners aged 50 or older announced by Cabinet this week will come into effect next Thursday (Dec 1), but said that the Phuket office had so far received no official notice about the requirements.

Friday 25 November 2016, 04:24PM

Foreigners wait outside Phuket Immigration. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Foreigners wait outside Phuket Immigration. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Although the initial query from The Phuket News this afternoon (Nov 25) was received with confusion, the call was finally handed over to one official who agreed to give comment, but declined to be named.

“It is true that the Cabinet has approved this new visa and has also temporarily waived for three months the fees for single-entry tourist visas for certain countries (see story here),” the officer said.

“Both will take effect on December 1, but our office has yet to receive any official notice (about these), so I cannot give any more details on this,” he added.

Col Apisit Chaiyanuwat, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the new 10-year visa had been approved following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Nov 22).

The visa will be valid initially for five years and could be renewed for another five, he said.

In addition to the age requirement, the visa requires eligible foreigners to have a monthly income of at least B100,000 or a bank deposit of at least B3 million, to be maintained for at least one year after receiving the visa.

Eligible applicants must also have health insurance coverage for at least US$1,000 (about B35,590) for outpatient care and $10,000 (about B 355,900) or more for inpatient care per policy per year.

They must also report to immigration police every 90 days, he added.

The visa would be made available to citizens of Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States, Col Apisit said.

However, it has still yet to be made clear whether the 10-year “long-stay” visa will replace the existing one-year visa option, or become an additional visa option for people wanting to stay in the country long-term.

It also has yet to be made clear whether foreigners already staying in the country on the existing one-year “retirement O-A” visa would be able to apply to stay in the Kingdom under the new visa rules without leaving the country.

 

 
swerv | 28 November 2016 - 11:31:53

CaptainJack69: I beg to differ as a foreigner can own property here in their own name, house or condo. What they cannot do is purchase land in their name.

Kurt | 28 November 2016 - 10:16:41

CaptainJack69:  Indeed, you can buy a condo freehold.
You also can buy a house ( to own) and lease the land.
That are 2 separate affairs to handle in Land Office.
Anyway the TTR3 form is a guarantee you can money, brought into Thailand, without a problem get out of Thailand.
Tell the bank honestly what is the money ment for ( show documents of your purchase dealings), and you have no problems in future with taking your own money out of Thailand.
As a foreigner, never lie in Thailand. Be open and transparent. The best you can do.
As a foreigner you are extra vulnerable in Thailand, as soon the thai authorities smell something funny, it starts to cost you a lot of money.

CaptainJack69 | 27 November 2016 - 13:17:10

@KURT: Foreigners can't bring money into Thailand to "buy property" because we can't buy property here. You have to lie on your TT3 form and say it is for "investment purposes"

That said you should still fill out the form or you lose your money into the Thai hole. Unless of course you're buying a condo, in which case you must move the money in from abroad anyway, and a TT3 form is not valid, you automatically have the right to move the money back out when you sell the condo (in theory).

BUT, this story is about the confusion at Phuket immigration NOT about the new visa.

If a person afford the new visa then they can afford to pay an agent to get it for them and they can ask them all these questions.

Kurt | 27 November 2016 - 12:13:59

Well, Con Heliotis:
As you see/read, the 'advice' of khun swerv is just a nonsense advice. Very thai.
.."Complete the paperwork at the bank".., yes-yes.
Well, if you not tell/ask the bank yourself about TT3 form, you not get it, as simple is that.
Some bank employees not even know about it, and others who know will not make you wiser, because it is extra work + the bank likes you to 'stay with them'. Get it?
Complete useless khun swerv advice, not productive/contributing at all for you.

Kurt | 26 November 2016 - 21:21:26

Not clear:  A 10 years visa, but valid just 5 years, than need to be renewed for another 5 years?
So, actually it is not a 10 Year Visa, but a 5 years Visa stamp.

Not clear: Or it replace the one-year visa option, or become additional.

Not clear: Or you can apply straight away here in Thailand or have to go abroad.

Very clear: The Phuket Immigration still in de dark. yes-yes.

Very Clear: What you have to pay for this new visa construction and all that health thing.

Very clear: the nonsense 90 day report continues.

swerv | 26 November 2016 - 14:42:42

@Con Heliotis: If you complete the paperwork at the bank when monies are received you can transfer that amount back out of the country at any time.

Kurt | 26 November 2016 - 12:32:41

@ Con Heliotis: When you bring in to Thailand a substantial amount of money, ask your bank for the.."Foreign Exchange Transaction Form"..
The form also known as: ..Tor Tor 3 form  (TT3)
Advice the bank that the money is for compulsory deposit requested by the Thai Immigration in order to obtain that 10 year visa thing.
With that bank form you will not experience problems to get your money out of Thailand again.
Same with bringing in Money for buying property.
Always ask for above mentioned form, with written on it the reason of the transfer to Thailand.
Than later no nightmare to return your money to your account in your country.

Con Heliotis | 25 November 2016 - 23:05:04

Be careful bringing in 3 million Baht as you'll find it a nightmare to get the money out of the country.

