Phuket illegal daily rental 'hotels' face deadline

PHUKET: All accommodation properties operating illegally in breach of the Hotel Act by providing rentals of 30 days or less have until Jan 31 to register with authorities, Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has announced.

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 11:26AM

Properties in Phuket offering rental accommodation for 30 days or less have until Jan 31 to register, warned Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan. Photo: Phuket PR Office
There are currently 424 hotels, comprising 45,740 guestrooms, legally registered and operating on the island, Governor Chockchai recently told a meeting of relevant officials at Provincial Hall.

In total, there are 204 hotels with 19,395 rooms in Muang District (including Phuket Town, Chalong and Rawai); 148 hotels with 18,839 rooms in Kathu District (including Patong); and 72 hotels with 7,506 rooms in Thalang (including Surin, Cherng Talay and Mai Khao).

However, the officials found a further 1,366* properties illegally offering rental accommodation for 30 days or less.

“The Phuket Provincial Office has ordered all 1,366 places to register correctly from December 29, 2016 to January 31, 2017,” Gov Chockai said.

Rental accommodation operators are asked to register at their local District Office, he added.

“If they can’t make it in time, we will consider extending the registration period, but it must not be more than six months,” Gov Chockchai said.

Short-term rental operators who failed to register would face legal action, Gov Chockchai warned.

The huge number of properties in Phuket illegally providing short-term rentals was having a drastic effect on hotel bookings, Gov Chockchai noted.

“Bringing these ‘hotels’ (sic) under regulation also helps tor educe to likelihood of corruption,” he said.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, added, “Tackling this issue will increase tourists’ confidence in Phuket as a tourist destination, and helps to ensure they will stay in a good-quality hotel during their holiday to Phuket.”

The deadline to register properties as hotels follows the Ministry of Interior on August 19 issuing a new regulation to make it easier for more property owners to obtain a hotel license.

The regulation – called the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Descriptions of Other Types of Building Used for a Hotel Business Operation 2016 under the Building Control Act (1979) – will remain in effect for five years.

However, it applies only to buildings that existed before it came into force and whose owners desire to use the property as “Hotel” as defined by the Hotel Act. (See story here.)

 

* As of December 5, global hotel booking site Agoda listed 1,806 properties in Phuket available for rent.

 

 
Kurt | 07 December 2016 - 12:40:00

Red yesterday in B-P that in Thailand there are estimated 400,000 - 450,000 illegal 'accommodation properties'.
Authorities expect to need 5 years to solve this illegal situation.
---How Thailand knows this so 'exactly'?
---How could it 'grow' to such high numbers?
---Were where the relevant thai authorities to prevent/stop this long time ago?

Let me guess: 
Because everybody 'authority' felt very happy with the illegal situation.
It brought in a lot of thai 'protection' and tea money for many years, all over Thailand.

I not believe they go to work 5 years to tackle this problem.
Who are going to do it?
The same people who did let it get so far as it is now?

bustermanidogs | 07 December 2016 - 10:31:58

Once again lets go after small businesses. These short term rentals were having a drastic effect on hotel bookings? How about hotel bookings having a drastic effect on short term rentals? The governor says that regulating places lowers the risk of corruption, but the regulators themselves are normally corrupt as proved by numerous cases of illegal land certificates issued by government, police demanding tea money, the bigger the business the bigger the corruption in my view. Also why, despite numerous complaints, has no one in the government made a statement as to why the jet skies etc are still allowed to have a business on the beach but all the small time vendors are not?? Is it corruption at a high level? Why no answer to this?

Foot | 06 December 2016 - 18:27:23

“If they can’t make it in time, we will consider extending the registration period, but it must not be more than six months.”
Sure.

eric dekegel | 06 December 2016 - 15:20:32

Finally he is starting his job if the job will be done it will be a good thing for us who pay all taxes and liscences.
Finish renting a big villa and try to rent out rooms to pay there holiday!

Asterix | 06 December 2016 - 12:00:28

Phuket officials have been said the same thing about crackdown about illegal foreign guides and Thai nominees in companies owned by foreigners (Chinese, Russians, Europeans and so on....) but they are more and more foreigners who are setting up new companies to work in the tourism industry in Phuket, Phang-Nga and Krabi and other regions of Thailand.
Local folks are just low-paid employees and senior jobs are done by foreigners.

Kurt | 06 December 2016 - 11:48:40

Can the Phuket government register 1366 illegal places in just 1 month?

Anyway thai deadlines are flexible, a good example is that Abbot 'deadlining-arrest story', Abbot of a Buddhist sect.

Anyway, we already read here that extending the present illegal situation until no more than 6 months is already 'offered'.

So, any accommodation will have a good 'high season'. ( hopefully)

