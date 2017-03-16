PHUKET: Thalang Police are still searching for the man who set his ex-wife on fire at a kindergarten in central Phuket last month in order to press charges, even though the woman who was set ablaze has chosen not to seek legal action.

Somkuan Jongsuk, 50. is wanted for setting fire to his ex-wife Rungruedee Sithibut, a 43-year-old cleaner at Thepkrasattri Municipality Kindergarten in Thalang, on (Feb 20). Photo: Thalang Police

Ms Rungruedee, who fled to a staff room toilet to quickly douse herself with water, suffered burns to her left arm, left shoulder and back, and was taken to Thalang Hospital after the attack. (See story here.)

“We believe Somkuan is still in Phuket, and we have had wanted posters distributed to other police stations across the island for officers to arrest him on sight,” Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News.

“Although his ex-wife (Ms Rungruedee) does not want to press charges – we do, for causing physical harm to others resulting in seriously injury,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“If anyone sees this man, please call Thalang Police directly at 076-311-123,” he added.

After the Feb 20 attack, Capt Kraisorn explained to The Phuket News, “Her ex-husband is still jealous even though they broke up a year ago, but she still helps him from time to time. Not long ago Somkuan was arrested for physical abuse while being drunk, and she bailed him out.”