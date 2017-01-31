PHUKET: Two Hungarian men died early yesterday morning (Jan 30) after the motorbike they were riding slammed into a roadside pole in Rawai.

Tuesday 31 January 2017, 06:07PM

The two men were heading along the Rawai beach road when the accident happened at about 2:40am. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed the accident at 2:40am.

Col Sakkarin identified the two men as Gabor Asztalos, 28, and his passenger Bence Edvin Banfi, 26.

“We were told that the men were heading towards Wiset Rd when Mr Asztalos lost control of the motorbike on the bend and crashed into the pylon,” Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.

Both men were wearing helmets, Col Sakkarin noted.

“Mr Banfi died at the scene,” he confirmed.

“Mr Asztalos still suffered severe head trauma. He was taken to Phuket International Hospital by a rescue team, but was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:58am,” he added.

“Their families and the Hungarian Embassy in Bangkok have been notified,” Col Sakkarin said.