PHUKET: More than 120 delegates from across Southeast Asia yesterday concluded a key event in Phuket focussed on discussing and maintaining the rights of disabled people throughout Asean nations.

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 12:32PM

The Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) held its 3rd AICHR Regional Dialogue on the Mainstreaming of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the ASEAN Community at the Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa yesterday (June 19).

The forum was sponsored by the Australian and Japanese governments, and was held to allow discussions between representatives from Asean organisations and member countries, covering issues related to the rights of persons with disabilities, and mechanisms to promote and protect rights of persons with disabilities in the Asean community.

AICHAR Chairman Leo Herrera-Lim, of the Philippines, presided over the opening session.

Thai delegate Dr Seree Nonthasoot explained that the meeting discussed three main issues, including access to the justice system, entrepreneurial activities and disaster management.

The forum yesterday followed a Special Meeting of the AICHR at the resort on Saturday and Sunday (June 17-18), which was held as part of the preparations to meet with the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in August. As such, the Special Meeting held in Phuket discussed the AICHR Annual Report 2017 and the Statement of the Chair of the AICHR to the AMM.

The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of the AICHR Priority Programmes/Activities for 2017, and delegates were updated on the ongoing preparations of AICHR commemorative activities, namely the publishing of Asean 50th Anniversary Edition of the “AICHR: What You Need to Know” booklet and the development of its video.

The meeting conducted the first interface between the AICHR and Asean Senior Law Officials Meeting (ASLOM), where both bodies exchanged information on their work and discussed potential cooperation.

Key delegates at the Special Meeting expressed their appreciation to the Government of Thailand for the excellent arrangements of the meeting.

The AICHR will convene its next meeting in August in the Philippines.