PHUKET: Three people died and several more injured after a pickup truck struck a van carrying China Airlines crew, including pilots, and overturned on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang early yesterday morning (June 18), and was then struck by a big bike travelling at high speed.

Monday 19 June 2017, 10:38AM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was notified of the accidents, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, at 2am.

Capt Kraisorn arrived at the scene with rescue teams and medical staff from Thalang Hospital to find a white Trang-registered van by the side of the road, with a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck overturned 150 metres away partially blocking the inside northbound lane.

A Bangkok-registered Suzuki 1,000cc big bike was on the ground 30m from the van.

Van driver Prajuab Chuaywang, 45, told police that he was taking more than 10 China Airlines crew members from a hotel in Kalim, north of Patong, to Phuket International Airport when the van was hit from behind by a pickup truck travelling at high speed.

Mr Prajuab and the airline staff in the van escaped with only minor injuries.

Pickup truck driver Atthaphan Panthip, 36, also suffered minor injuries, and his passengers were unharmed in the accident.

While passers-by were rendering assistance to those still in the overturned pickup truck, the Suzuki motorbike approached at high speed and ploughed into the pickup, hitting several of the people rendering assistance.

The big bike driver, Thanadol Saila, 33, from Bangkok, died at the scene. His passenger, Pacharee Wuthiphan-ayu, 29, from Maha Sarakham, was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.

At that time rescue teams had not arrived yet.

Three women – Suphawadee Thipmongkol, 26; Paemika Wilairat, 32; and Warissa Cross, 17 – suffered minor injuries when the motorbike struck the pickup truck.

All three were taken to Thalang Hospital when the rescue teams arrived.

Pornsawhan Khongpetch, 51, a security guard at a nearby business, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phket Town, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to press any charges over the accidents.