PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong today urged all government officials to work earnestly and avoid trouble, thus setting a good example to the general public.

Friday 21 April 2017, 09:29AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement came at a meeting held at 9:30am today (Apr 20) at the Amphoe Thalang meeting room at the Thalang District Office to address major problems in in Thalang.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Vice Governors Mr Sanith Sriwihok and Ms Siwaporn Chuasawat, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Mr Thawornwat Kongkaew, Thalang District Chief Acting Sub Lt Wikrom Jakthi and relevant government officials.

Gov Norraphat said, “The major problems in Thalang are traffic and traffic safety, beach cleanliness, tap water, illegal labour, trash and wastewater pollution, drugs, public land and natural resource invasion, and environmental damage.

“These issues need to be solved by ensuring the cooperation of Phuket government officials,” he said.

“Government officials must set a good example to the general public. They must work with the principles of simplicity, and this behaviour will set a good example for the development of Phuket. Our focus is on cleanliness, safety and comfort,” he urged

Gov Norraphat added, “But the focus on these issues will intensify in all areas. We will keep Phuket beautiful with our hands and hearts.

“Measures for traffic safety, sports campaigns, campaigns for reducing drug use among youths, and a sustainable water management plan are the steps to solving these problems,” he said.