Phuket Governor signs Thailand’s first anti-bribery MoU

PHUKET: The signing of what is being hailed as Thailand’s first anti-bribery Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) drew more than 120 people to Phuket Provincial Hall meeting room yesterday (June 27).

Wednesday 28 June 2017, 09:49AM

Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Secretary-General Prayong Priyajit along with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong signed the MoU to facilitate citizens in accessing government services and reducing the opportunity for corruption in order to drive Phuket’s government to a “Smart Government”.

The MoU supports the Licensing Facilitation Act of Thailand, issued in 2015, which requires government offices to disclose the procedures, requirements and deadlines for the granting of all licenses, permits, registrations and notifications by government offices that are required prior to establishment and operation of a business.

“Phuket is one of the two cities (the other Bangkok) which the government has decided to steer towards being a Smart City, with an emphasis on technology being used to serve the people,” Governor Norraphat said.

“The highest consideration is the safety of life and property of the people and tourists, so we have a policy to propel Phuket into an international tourist destination based on sustainable development.”

“Phuket will fight against any corruption in any form, which cannot happen anymore anywhere in Phuket.”

“Every government officer has to work under good governance focusing on honesty to serve both locals and tourists’ convenience and reduce lateness of service by using more information technology to serve all citizens,” he added.

PACC Secretary-General Prayong stated that Phuket is just a small province but has high potential because Phuket is a famous destination for foreigners.

“If government officers commit any corruption, Phuket’s reputation will suffer widely around the world; therefore, if all government officers work under good governance, it can ensure a good reputation of Phuket to show people around the world,” said Mr Prayong.

“Phuket Smart City is the first city that cooperates with the PACC to develop Phuket’s government into a Smart Government to support investment, startup businesses, SME operators and people who want to use government services with no undue delays and without any corruption.

“People should look out and inform us for any clues of corruption,” Mr Prayong added.

 

 
