PHUKET: According to Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong the island is in need of a further 1,500 CCTV cameras to fully meet its Smart City status by the year 2020.

Thursday 29 June 2017, 11:15AM

Governor Norrapat Plodthong has said the island needs a further 1,500 CCTV cameras. Photo: The Phuket News / file

However, Gov Norrapat did not state how much the additional cameras would cost or where the budget for them would come from.

Gov Norrapat made his announcement during a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (June 27) where various issues regarding the Smart City status were discussed.

“It is necessary for Phuket to use technology for security purposes at tourist attractions, but these are also required to keep residents safe.

“To ensure maximum security for the island there should be 3,500 CCTV cameras in total,” Gov Norrapat said.

“Currently there are approximately 2,000 CCTV cameras already instaled in Phuket the majority of which were funded by government agencies, the other by the private sector. However, we still want 1,500 CCTV more cameras instaled.

“In addition, only 499 of those 2,000 cameras are linked to the CCTV Command Centre, all 2,000 should be linked, so I urged officials to get this done,” he added.

Mr Narong Onin, Head of the Office of Strategy Management Phuket Office told The Phuket News, “We understand what the Governor has said and we will act on his instructions as soon as we can.”