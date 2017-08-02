Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Governor launches ‘Tour De Andaman’ cycling event

The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 12:03PM

PHUKET: Phuket officials recently announced its ‘Tour De Andaman’ cycling event, which will be held over August 13-20 across the Andaman coast region.

On July 26 at Yacht Heaven Marina in Thalang, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong together with Ms Anoma Wongyai, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office and Mr Wirat Pathee, Director of Sport Authority of Thailand Phuket Office, convened a press conference to announce the ‘Tour de Andaman’ cycling event.

Gov Norraphat said “Phuket is the main province in developing Andaman tourism. The Andaman tourism region consists of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. We are focused on long-term support of tourism in the region. Sports tourism is one of several marketing strategies we are employing to improve the Andaman tourism market.”

“Today we launched the ‘Tour de Andaman’ cycling event which consists of two activities: Racing and Touring.
“Tour de Andaman (Touring) is a scenic cycling route which showcases local attractions, culture and natural landmarks such as the Phuket Gateway, Samet Nangshe view point, the Ban Sam Chong Nuea Community in Phang Nga, Than Bok Khorani National Park and the Laem Sak Community in Krabi.”
“The distance is totals 160km and will be held under the banner of “Natural Cycling through Communities and Cultures”.

“Tour de Andaman (Racing) is a longer cycling event with a 410km route across five provinces: Satun, Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket. This will be held under the banner of “Charming Andaman: A Southern Heaven’. The starting point and the finishing point are tourism attractions in the five different provinces. 

“There are six types of racing categories: open male (no age limit), male 18-29, male 30-39, male 40-49, male 50-plus and open female (no age limit). The will be held over August 18-20. Starting from Satun and the racing is divided into three stages.”

“The cycling activities should interest tourists who like cycling, both Thai and foreign. I will also help to develop the tourism economy in these Andaman provinces. These cycling activities encourage tourists to learn and feel the sense of community across the region.We hope to run this event every year from now on”

 

For more information please go to face book : tour de Andaman
To join the touring event: https://goo.gl/GyCf14
To joining the racing event: https://goo.gl/HvE3eK

 

 
