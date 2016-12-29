PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan headed a mini-carnival that paraded along the Parong beachfront yesterday evening (Dec 28), before officially declaring the Phuket Happy New Year Festival 2017 underway.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 03:43PM

The parade, a diminutive edition of the traditional Patong Carnival held each year to declare the tourism high season officially open, featured the usual party mix of dancers, very vocal ladyboys, elaborate costumes, marching bands and other music.

The Patong Carnival, usually held around early December, was cancelled this year to respect the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 13.

As such, the parade yesterday duly headed to the Jungceylon shopping mall where leading Phuket officials, business owners and well-wishers gathered to pray for the late King Bhumibol.

The crowd also viewed a public screening of – and joined in – the singing of the popular Thai song “King of King” to honour King Bhumibol, and pledge their allegiance to HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, before singing Sansoen Phra Barami to honour the new King.

Among the key Phuket officials present were Vice Governors Sanith Sriwihok and Sivaporn Chuasawas, Thalang District Chief Sayan Chanachaiwong, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Office Director Udomporn Karn and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

Gov Chockchai also announced that hundreds of free WiFi hotspots were now available throughout Patong and Phuket Town as a “New Year’s gift” to the people. (See story here.)

Gov Chockchai also called on all motorists to have a safe New Year holiday on the roads under the road-safety campaign “Drink Don’t Drive”.

Under the campaign, police in Phuket will seize driver’s licences and vehicles of people caught drunk driving during the upcoming Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign over the New Year holidays – and will not release them until the campaign is over. (See story here.)

The annual Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign began at midnight last night and will continue until midnight at the close of Jan 4.

As of midday, the Phuket DDPM office had no accidents to report, but assured reports would be issued daily throughout the campaign.*

The target for road deaths this New Year holiday period has been set at zero.

* The DDPM-Phuket office reported late this afternoon that there had been no reported accidents, injuries or fatalities since the Seven Days of Danger campaign began at midnight last night.