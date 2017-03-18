PHUKET: The First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Thailand, Dr Oleksandr Zub, yesterday during a meeting with Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan called for longer stays for Ukrainian visitors to Thailand as way to help boost income generated from tourism.

Saturday 18 March 2017, 11:27AM

Dr Zub met with Governor Chockchai at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 17) to discuss ways of improving bilateral relations between Thailand and Ukraine.

“We would like to see the Thai Government extend the length of time that Ukrainian tourists can stay to enjoy their holidays. Each year more than 50,000 Ukrainian tourists come to Thailand. They like Thai food and Thai Boxing,” Dr Zub said.

The Ambassador note that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Thai-Ukraine relations.

“We have a big celebration ready which we have been preparing since last year. We have an agreement to facilitate business conducted by men and women from Ukraine who visit Thailand.

“Also we have the exhibitions of products and trade exchanges in order to support investment and academic cooperation, and we have set up trade and economic commission to support stable relations,” Dr Zub added.

Gov Chockchai in response noted, “Phuket is ready to support our government policy for good relations between Ukraine and Thailand. Phuket is an important economic province that generates good revenue from tourism.

“We focus on security of tourists, and Phuket is a ‘Smart City’ and we are in the process of building a light-rail (transport system) that will be operational within four years.

“As there are more Ukrainian tourists coming to Thailand, and Phuket, I recommend that a bilateral “letter of intent” be drafted as an initial step to formalising measures that will benefit both Thailand and Ukraine,” Gov Chockchai added,