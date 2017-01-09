Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Governor calls for more donations to help flood victims in the South

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan today repeated his call for residents and businesses across the island to donate items to help those in need in the flood-stricken provinces across Southern Thailand.

weather, disasters, charity,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 9 January 2017, 05:43PM

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan (centre, right) is on hand in person to say thank you for donations of relief supplies for flood victims across Southern Thailand. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan (centre, right) is on hand in person to say thank you for donations of relief supplies for flood victims across Southern Thailand. Photo: PR Dept

The first shipment of flood-relief items were dispatched from Phuket to Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Saturday (Jan 7).

“The items included rice, dried food, drinking water and medicines to be distributed to flood victims throughout Southern Thailand,” Gov Chockchai told The Phuket News today (Jan 9).

“Thank you to everyone for coming together to help the flood victims. So far we have received donations of flood-relief items with a total value of about B300,000, as well as B18,900 baht in cash, but we need more” Gov Chockchai said.

“Most of the people in the flood-stricken areas have no clean water, and with no electricity they have no way of cooking, so they need canned foods. These foods must must be in convenient packaging and easy to open,” he said.

Among the items suggested for donations are rice, canned fish, dried food, drinking water, sanitary towels, flashlights, medicines, mosquito repellent, dish-washing liquid, toilet paper, among other daily necessities.

The flood-relief donations centre at Phuket Provincial Hall is open to receive donations from 8:30am to 10pm.

“Donations may also be made at any local administration office (OrBorTor or municipality) or District Office on the island,” said Chatchai Pormlert, Director of the Phuket office Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

“The main donations centre at Provincial Hall will remain open every day until further notice,” he added.

“Together, we can mobilise our assistance to the best of our ability to help people who have suffered and we can overcome this crisis together,” Mr Chatchai said.

The flood-relief donations centre at Phuket Provincial Hall can be contacted by calling 076-354 875 (Thai-speaker recommended).

 

 
