Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

PHUKET: More than 180 members of the Blue Canyon Country Club have called on the Phuket Governor to step in over a hike in annual membership fees of more than 300%.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 09:18AM

Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad (in uniform) receives the complaint on Monday (Mar 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad (in uniform) receives the complaint on Monday (Mar 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The agitated swingers filed a complaint, addressed to Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan and filed with the Phuket office of the Consumer Protection Board, at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (Mar 13).

Present to receive the complaint were Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad, Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative officer (Palad) Tawanawat Kongkaew and an official from the Damrongdharma Centre (provincial ombudsman’s office).

The group argued that the club did not inform members before introducing the fee rise, and that members did not accept the hike.

One member at the prestigious club, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News, said the club announced the fee rise to members in a notice dated Feb 22, 2017.

The rise from B22,500 per member per year to B70,000 per member per year represented a rise of more than 300%, he noted.

Also, transfer fees for individual members nearly doubled, from B140,000 to B250,000, while the transfer fee for a corporate member jumped to B350,000.

“To protect the rights of both Thai and foreign members under the rules of the Blue Canyon Club, we ask the Chairman of Phuket Consumer Protection Board to investigate the Blue Canyon Golf Course operators to clarify the facts and invite the entrepreneur to negotiate with all the callers,” the complaint read.

“If it is necessary to prosecute business operators, the petitioner (members) wishes to have the Consumer Protection Board prosecute,” it added.

Vice Governor Siwaporn said she would take steps to expedite negotiations between the members and the club management in the hope of quickly reaching an amicable settlement for both parties.

 

 
Have a news tip-off? Click here
