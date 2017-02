PHUKET: Photos of a huge piles of rubbish mounting up at the end of Chalong Pier have started to go viral on Social Media, and so far no government office has taken responsibility for clearing the rubbish away.

Thursday 2 February 2017, 05:41PM

A reporter from The Phuket News visited the pier today (Feb 2) and said that as well as the rubbish being unsightly, it is also giving off a horrendous smell.

It was reported that a number of boat operators and locals have already complained about the issue, however, so far no no government office has taken responsibility to clear it away.

No representative from Chalong Municipality was available to comment on the situation when contacted by The Phuket News.